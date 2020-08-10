Alternate Shot: 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal is massive for Canada

MONTREAL, Ont. — Royal Montreal Golf Club has been named the host of the 2024 Presidents Cup.

The @PGATOUR announced that the 2024 @PresidentsCup will be held at Royal Montreal GC. Second time the course will play host to the event. — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) August 10, 2020

The storied golf course also hosted the international golf event in 2007, highlighted by Mike Weir of Brights Grove, Ont., beating world No. 1 Tiger Woods in a Sunday singles match.

Royal Montreal will become the second international venue to host the Presidents Cup more than once, joining The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.

Founded in 1873, Royal Montreal is the oldest golf club in North America.

Three Canadians have participated in the Presidents Cup: Weir, Graham DeLaet of Weyburn, Sask., and Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C.

The Presidents Cup sees a team of American players play a group made up of international players.