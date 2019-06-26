The BC Lions will shuffle their offensive line ahead of their Week 3 game against the Calgary Stampeders Saturday.

#BCLions moves include RT Brett Boyko going on the 1-game injured list. Apparently the leg injury he suffered camp has been effecting him. Foucault to RT, Steward to LG & Roy to C. On defense, Dozier to safety & Thompson replaces Termanson at field corner. @TSN1040 @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 25, 2019

Right tackle Brett Boyko will be placed on the one-game injured list with the leg injury he suffered in training camp still effecting him.

David Foucault will move from left guard to right tackle to replace Boyko, with centre Hunter Steward shifting to Foucault's vacated left guard position, and Jean-Simon Roy entering the starting lineup at centre.

The Lions' offensive line is coming off a rough outing, surrendering seven sacks to the Edmonton Eskimos in their 39-23 Week 2 loss.

The team will also make some changes on defence, with newly-signed Branden Dozier joining the starting lineup at safety and Anthony Thompson replacing Dom Termansen at field corner.