WASHINGTON (AP) — Ruben Gabrielsen’s goal led Austin to a 3-2 win Saturday over D.C. United.

Gabrielsen’s game-winner came in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to put Austin (4-1-2) ahead 3-2. Diego Fagundez assisted the goal.

Austin also got one goal each from Danny Hoesen and Sebastian Driussi.

Ola Kamara scored two goals for United (2-4-0).

Austin outshot United 16-12, with six shots on goal to two for United.

Bill Hamid saved three of the six shots he faced for United.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Austin hosting the Vancouver Whitecaps while United hosts the New England Revolution.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.