CF Montreal has reached a two-year contract extension with defender Rudy Camacho that will take him through the 2023 season, it was announced Tuesday.

The French national started all 31 games he played in in 2021, leading CF Montreal defenders in games started. He also recorded three goals in his 2,746 minutes.

Next season will be Camacho's fifth with the club, starting 79 of his 80 career MLS games.

“We are happy to have Rudy back with the team. As he has done in the past, he will continue to bring experience to our group,” said CF Montréal sporting director Olivier Renard in a news release. “Rudy’s agent resumed talks with the Club a few days ago which allowed us to evaluate the possibility of his return. He already knows his teammates, the coaches, and the Club. It has always been our intention to preserve as much synchronicity as possible within the team.”

CF Montreal will play their second of four preseason games this Friday night in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., against Inter Miami CF.