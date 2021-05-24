Russia is getting some reinforcements at the IIHF World Championship. Big ones, too.

Following the first-round exits of their respective NHL teams on Sunday, Russia is adding St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko as well as defenceman Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov of the Washington Capitals.

The three players will have to quarantine for six days and get tested daily for COVID-19 before they are eligible to join the team.

The Blues were swept Sunday by the Colorado Avalanche, while the Caps were bounced in five games by the Boston Bruins.

Russia heads into play at the Worlds Monday at a perfect 2-0-0-0 with wins over the Czech Republic and Great Britain. They sit atop Group A and will take on Slovakia Monday morning in Riga, Latvia.