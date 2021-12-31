EDMONTON — Russia snapped Sweden's extended win streak at the world junior hockey championship Wednesday, clinching a 4-3 overtime victory in Edmonton.

Marat Khusnutdinov scored the game winner with just 5.6 seconds left in extra time.

Yegor Afanasiev, Rodion Amirov and Kirill Kirsanov all scored in regulation and Russia's record improved to 2-1-0-1 (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, losses).

Sweden (2-0-1-0) forced the three-on-three overtime when, with a minute left on the clock, New Jersey Devils prospect Alexander Holtz released a rocket of a shot that bounced off the shin of Noel Gunler and into the Russian net.

Holtz and Vancouver Canucks prospect Arvid Costmar also scored in regulation.

Sweden went into Wednesday's game having won 54 straight in group play at the tournament.

The Swedes will face the U.S. in a final preliminary round game on Thursday. Russia will play in the quarterfinals Saturday.