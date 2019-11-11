Russians take Game 4 of Russia-Canada Series, beat Team OHL in shootout

LONDON, Ont. — Danil Savunov, Maxim Sorkin and Ivan Morozov all scored in the shootout as Russia beat Team OHL 3-2 on Monday in Game 4 of the Canada-Russia Series.

Rodion Amirov and Lev Komissarov scored in regulation for Russia, which got 29 saves from Amir Miftakhov.

Connor McMichael and Serron Noel found the back of the net for the Ontario Hockey League all-stars.

Hunter Jones stopped 19-of-21 shots in a losing cause.

Team OHL took the first meeting last Thursday 4-1, while Russia split its two games against the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

Russia will finish the six-game set with two games against the Western Hockey League. Game 5 goes Wednesday in Saskatoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2019.