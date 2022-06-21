Ryan Fitzpatrick is leaving the football field for the studio.

The longtime NFL quarterback, who retired after 17 NFL seasons earlier this month, was announced on Tuesday as an analyst for Amazon's new Thursday Night Football studio team.

Thursdays are about to be Fitzmagical. 🧔‍♂️



Ryan Fitzpatrick is joining our Thursday Night Football team, only on @PrimeVideo!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/A8g8k2cz30 — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) June 21, 2022

Beginning this fall, the Thursday Nighter will be available in the United States exclusively on Prime Video.

“Amazon jumped out at me,” the 39-year-old Fitzpatrick told the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. “In terms of it is something that’s fresh and new. It just made a lot of sense of what I was trying to get into.”

Fitzpatrick, who played for the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Washington Football Team, says one of the things that appealed to him about Amazon was the ability to have weekends off.

“For me to be able to sit down with my kids and watch some of these games on Sunday,” Fitzpatrick said. “It is something I haven’t had a whole lot of time to do these last 17 years.”

The Amazon package kicks off on Sept. 15 with the Los Angeles Chargers visiting the Kansas City Chiefs. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth for the call.