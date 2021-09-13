Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to miss several weeks after suffering a hip subluxation in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

From @GMFB: Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation, knocking him out several weeks and likely meaning a stint on IR. He'll have an MRI today to determine how much time he'll miss. pic.twitter.com/z1z9giIg0o — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

Rapoport notes this likely means a trip to the injured reserve list for the veteran quarterback and he is scheduled to have an MRI to determine how much time he will miss.

The injury occurred in the first quarter when Fitzpatrick took a hard hit from Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu after delivering a pass. Taylor Heinicke took over under centre for Washington, who went on to lose 20-16.

Fitzpatrick was three of six for 13 yards and no touchdowns prior to his departure.

This was the 38-year-old's first regular-season game with the Football Team after signing a one-year deal there in the off-season.

Washington will be back in action at home Thursday night against the New York Giants.