Fitzmagic is now just a memory.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announced his retirement after 17 seasons on Thursday in a text message to former teammates.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero notes that the 39-year-old Harvard product is likely to enter broadcasting.

A native of Gilbert, AZ, Fitzpatrick was originally taken with a seventh-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He appeared in 166 games for the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins and Washington Football Team.

Fitzpatrick began the 2021 season as Washington's starter, but picked up a hip injury in a Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He finishes his career with 34,990 yards on 3,072-for-5,060 passing with 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions and a passer rating of 82.3.