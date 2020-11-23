TORONTO (November 23, 2020) – TSN today announced that Alberta native Salim Valji has joined the network as Calgary Correspondent. In his new role, Valji delivers regular reports on the Calgary Flames and Stampeders, as well as breaking sports stories from across the Calgary Metropolitan Area and Southern Alberta. He assumes the former role of longtime TSN correspondent Jermain Franklin, who moved to Toronto in August 2020 to become a host of SPORTSCENTRE, the network’s flagship sports news and information program.

A skilled multiplatform reporter, Valji delivers daily team coverage of games, transactions, and features. He also specializes in delivering stories beyond the score sheet, highlighted by topics such as inclusivity, racism, lifestyle, and community work. In June 2020, Valji broke the news of the creation of the Hockey Diversity Alliance for the New York Times.

For the complete release, click here.