MOSCOW — Salzburg kept alive faint hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.

The Austrian club moved above Lokomotiv to third in Group A and was kept in the competition thanks to Bayern Munich's late equalizer in a 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid later Tuesday. Salzburg will host Atlético next week in their last game of the group stage and can qualify with a win.

Lokomotiv is fourth in the group and cannot finish higher than third even if it beats European champion Bayern next week. Lokomotiv can finish level on points with Atlético but the Spanish club has a superior head-to-head record against the Russian team.

Mergim Berisha scored twice to give Salzburg a 2-0 lead by halftime in the Russian capital, scoring his first off a loose ball when two other shots were blocked, and his second off a pass from Sekou Koita.

Lokomotiv showed signs of a possible late comeback when substitute Anton Miranchuk scored a 79th-minute penalty after his teammate Ze Luis was pushed in the penalty area. However, Salzburg restored its two-goal advantage two minutes later when 18-year-old Karim Adeyemi scored.

