Sam Johnstone is heading to London.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports the England goalkeeper will join Crystal Palace upon the expiry of his deal with Championship side West Brom at the end of the month.

Johnstone, 29, is a product of the Manchester United academy and spent 2011 to 2018 with the senior team, but did not make an appearance. The Preston native had loan spells with the likes of Oldham Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Preston North End and Aston Villa before making his permanent move to the Baggies.

Johnstone has made 139 league appearances for West Brom, including 37 in the Premier League during the 2020-2021 season.

Internationally, Johnstone has been capped three times by the Three Lions, making his debut last summer with a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory over Romania in a pre-Euro 2020 friendly.

Stone notes that Johnstone's expected arrival at Selhurst Park means Jack Butland is likely on his way out of the Eagles. The 29-year-old Butland joined Palace in 2020, but fell out of favour with manager Patrick Vieira and became second choice behind Vicente Guaita.