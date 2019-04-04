TORONTO — Jayson Megna scored the winning goal 1:18 into the game, Ilya Samsonov made 17 saves and the Hershey Bears defeated the Toronto Marlies 3-0 in American Hockey League action Thursday.

Mike Sgarbossa and Brian Pinho also had goals for Hershey (39-25-7), which did all its scoring in the first period.

Aaron Ness added two assists.

Michael Hutchinson surrendered three goals on five shots before being replaced by Kasimir Kaskisuo, who stopped all 17 shots he faced.

The Marlies fell to 37-23-11.

Hershey converted one of its three power-play opportunities, while the Marlies were shut out on four attempts.