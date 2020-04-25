Finally, Trent Williams is on the move.

After months of rumours and speculation, Washington has agreed to send disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers, the teams announced on Saturday.

Heading back to Washington is a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft and a third-rounder in 2021.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Williams and the 49ers are expected to restructure the last year remaining on his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the 2020 season.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network adds the Minnesota Vikings had a similar deal in place with Washington but Williams did not want to go to Minnesota. The Cleveland Browns also sniffed around on the seven-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman but did not make an offer.

Williams has spent the nine seasons in Washington but did not play at all last year after a dispute with the team over a medical procedure and a failed physical. He and his agent were granted permission by the club to seek a trade last month.

"After nine years with Washington, 119 starts and seven Pro Bowls, the time has come to part ways. Trent Williams is ready to get back to competing in the NFL and is glad to be a part of a great organization like the San Francisco 49ers," his agency said in a statement.

The 31-year-old was selected No. 4 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma.

Current 49ers left tackle Joe Staley is expected to retire from football due to health concerns according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Here’s what helped set into motion the Trent Williams’ trade: six-time Pro Bowl and All-Decade OT Joe Staley is expected to retire due to health concerns, per league sources. The 35-year-old Staley wanted to inform the 49ers in a timely way to help find a replacement. They have. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

The 35-year-old has made the Pro Bowl six times and was named to the NFL's all-decade team. The 49ers selected Staley with the 28th pick in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft.