The injury-depleted San Francisco 49ers took another big hit in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Jets when defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a leg injury and was taken to the locker room on a cart.

With a little more than five minutes to go in the quarter, Bosa was engaged with Jets tight end Trevon Wesco on a running play and his left leg buckled as he attempted to get off of the block and get to running back Frank Gore.

Bosa briefly attempted to sit up before medical personnel rushed to the field to check on him. A cart came out soon after and took to the locker room. The team declared Bosa out for the game early in the second quarter.

A couple of plays later, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas also suffered a left leg injury and was taken to the locker room on a cart. He, too, was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The injuries to Bosa and Thomas are just the latest in an increasingly lengthy list of ailments plaguing the team in the first couple of weeks. The 49ers started Sunday's game without tight end George Kittle (knee sprain), cornerback Richard Sherman (strained calf), receiver Deebo Samuel (foot) and defensive end Dee Ford (neck).