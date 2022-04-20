1h ago
All-Pro Samuel asks Niners for a trade
Deebo Samuel wants out of the Bay Area. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver tells ESPN's Jeff Darlington that he has asked the team for a trade.
TSN.ca Staff
Samuel, 26, has one year and nearly $4 million remaining on his current contract.
A First-Team All-Pro in 2021, Samuel appeared in 16 games for the Niners last season. He recorded 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. His 18.2 yards per reception led the NFL. Samuel added another 365 yards and eight TDs on the ground.
Originally taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Samuel is heading into his fourth NFL season.