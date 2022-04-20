Deebo Samuel wants out of the Bay Area.

The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver tells ESPN's Jeff Darlington that he has asked the team for a trade.

Breaking News: I just spoke to wide receiver Deebo Samuel — and he told me that he has asked the 49ers to trade him.



He did not want to discuss specific reasons behind his request, but he has indeed let the 49ers know his desire to leave the organization. More to come. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 20, 2022

Samuel, 26, has one year and nearly $4 million remaining on his current contract.

A First-Team All-Pro in 2021, Samuel appeared in 16 games for the Niners last season. He recorded 77 receptions for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. His 18.2 yards per reception led the NFL. Samuel added another 365 yards and eight TDs on the ground.

Originally taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Carolina, Samuel is heading into his fourth NFL season.