Report: Niners lock up Warner to 5-year, $95M extension

Fred Warner's future is in the Bay Area.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the San Francisco 49ers have signed the All-Pro inside linebacker to a five-year, $95 million extension with $40.5 million in guarantees.

The deal makes Warner the highest paid linebacker in NFL history.

A third-round pick out of BYU in 2018, Warner is heading into his fourth NFL season.

The 24-year-old Warner started all 16 games in 2020, recording 125 tackles, 1.0 sacks, seven QB hits, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

In recognition of Warner's season, he was named to the Pro Bowl and a First Team All-Pro, both for the first time.