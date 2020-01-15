San Francisco 49ers fans are holding their breath.

According to the team's practice report, tight end George Kittle did not practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury.

#49ers practice report

Did not participate

TE George Kittle (ankle)

DL Dee Ford (Quad/hamstring)



Limited

LB Kwon Alexander (pectoral)



Full participation

RB Tevin Coleman (elbow)

RB Raheem Mostert (calf) — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) January 15, 2020

Kittle dealing with a little ankle soreness from the game. He was in the locker room and walking with no obvious limp or issues. We'll see what he does in tomorrow's practice. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 15, 2020

According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, Kittle is dealing with "a little ankle soreness" from Sunday's game and was in the locker room walking without any obvious limp.

Kittle was held to just three catches for 16 yards last week during the team's divisional round victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Kittle dealt with an ankle injury later in the regular season but it is unclear if his current ailment is related to his past issues.

The 26-year-old caught 85 passes for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns over the course of 14 regular season games this year.

San Francisco will battle the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium with a Super Bowl berth on the line.