Santos FC agrees to transfer Soteldo to Toronto FC

Santos FC has agreed to transfer Yeferson Soteldo to Toronto FC, the Brazilian club confirmed on Saturday.

The 23-year-old contributed 18 goals and 16 assists in 85 matches across all competitions for Santos.

He also has one goal and three assists in 19 appearances for the Venezuela national football team.

Reports indicate that Soteldo would be Toronto FC’s third designated player.

Toronto FC has not confirmed the move.