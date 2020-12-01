Sarah Fuller is expected to continue kicking with Vanderbilt.

Interim head coach Todd Fitch told reporters Tuesday that Fuller is practicing with the club and will be on the travel roster for their matchup against No. 9 Georgia this weekend.

"She'll be with us on the trip to Georgia and we're going to put the best people out there," Fitch said. "If she's our best option we'll continue with her and we'll do the best we can for the team."

Fuller made history when she became the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game as Vandy took on the Missouri Tigers last Saturday.

Fuller is also a goalie on Vanderbilt's SEC champion soccer team and was added to the football roster days before her debut.

She was named SEC co-special teams player of the week on Monday.