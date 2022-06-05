JŪRMALA, Latvia — Canada’s Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes won gold at a Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 volleyball competition Sunday with a 2-1 win over Barbara Seixas de Freitas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil.

Set scores were 21-19, 20-22, 15-7.

The victory for the Canadians ended a gold-medal drought on the Beach Pro Tour of over two years.

Pavan, of Kitchener, Ont., and Toronto's Humana-Paredes will next compete at the 2022 Beach Volleyball World Championships, which kick off Friday in Rome.

The Canadians won the event the last time it was held in Hamburg, Germany in 2019.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022.