Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri believes his club needs another striker in order to maintain its hold on the final Champions League place.

"We have to try to solve the problem of the last 15, 20 metres," the Italian said after his team's 0-0 draw with relegation-threatened Southampton on Wednesday. "The club knows very well my opinion. I think we need something different for characteristics."

Chelsea is currently fourth in the table, three points ahead of Arsenal and six up on Manchester United for the last Champions League spot.

Right now, Alvaro Morata is the Blues' only recognized striker with Olivier Giroud sidelined with an ankle injury. Michy Batshuayi (Valencia) and Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa) are out on loan and the first-year manager could be forced to recall one of them. Wingers Pedro and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also both on the shelf with hamstring injuries.

New signing Christian Pulisic won't join the club until next season, loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the current campaign.

"I didn't know anything about Christian Pulisic yesterday," Sarri said. "The club asked my opinion about him one month ago and my opinion was positive and I knew the deal was done but I didn't know anything. I'm not in charge of the market."

Chelsea is next in action on Saturday when they host Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the FA Cup.