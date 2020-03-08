OTTAWA — The Saskatchewan Huskies are the Canadian university women's basketball champions.

The No. 1 Huskies defeated the No. 2 Brock University Badgers 82-64 to claim their second ever U Sports women's basketball title in Ottawa on Sunday night.

Fifth year Saskatchewan guard Sabine Dukate sank eight three-pointers to lead her team to gold with 24 points, followed closely by fourth-year forward Summer Masikewich with 20 points.

Dukate was awarded tournament MVP.

Masikewich was named player of the gold-medal game for the Huskies.

Saskatchewan took the lead minutes into the first quarter, and only relinquished it once, for less than 10 seconds in the second quarter on their way to gold.

This is the Huskies' 12th appearance in the championship in the last 13 years and their third time in the gold-medal game in the last five years.

They finished second two years ago and won their first title in 2016.

The Badgers missed some easy shots early in the second half and could not keep Saskatchewan off the three point line.

Brock finished 17-5 for the season and were ranked sixth nationally, but came on strong throughout the playoffs.

The Badgers staged a massive comeback in the Ontario conference quarterfinals against the University of Windsor, coming back to win despite trailing by 18 points at half time. Brock then upset the Western Mustangs in the semis, and the Ryerson Rams in the Ontario conference final to win the provincial title for the first time in school history.

They first upset No. 5 Western Mustangs to claim a spot in the Ontario conference final. That game saw the Badgers pull off a second upset against the Ryerson Rams, who were ranked No. 2 in the country.

Earlier Sunday, the Prince Edward Island Panthers took the bronze medal, defeating the Laval Rouge et Or 57-50.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2020.