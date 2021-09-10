Riders DL Leonard suspended two games after failing to provide sample for drug testing

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman A.C. Leonard has been suspended two games by the CFL for failing to "provide a sample for drug testing as outlined in the joint CFL-CFLPA drug policy."

The penalty results in an automatic two-game suspension which will be effective immediately.

The 29-year-old has recorded eight tackles, three sacks and one interception over four games this season in Saskatchewan.

Leonard was an All-Star with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2018 and has played a total of 77 games in the CFL dating back to 2015