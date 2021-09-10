Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman A.C. Leonard has been suspended two games by the CFL for failing to "provide a sample for drug testing as outlined in the joint CFL-CFLPA drug policy."

The penalty results in an automatic two-game suspension which will be effective immediately. 

The 29-year-old has recorded eight tackles, three sacks and one interception over four games this season in Saskatchewan. 

Leonard was an All-Star with the Ottawa Redblacks in 2018 and has played a total of 77 games in the CFL dating back to 2015

 