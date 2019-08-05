The Saskatchewan Roughriders have acquired American wide receiver Kenny Stafford from the Edmonton Eskimos in exchange for American wide receiver Christion Jones, the teams announced on Monday.

Stafford, 29, has recorded 30 receptions this season for 366 yards and 2 touchdowns. The seven-year veteran has amassed 2626 yards and 18 touchdowns on 191 receptions over his career. Besides the Eskimos, Stafford has also played for the Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders in his career.

The 26-year-old Jones has the entirety of CFL career with the Roughriders. Regarded more for his return ability more so than skills as a receiver, Jones has returned 111 punts for 1,441 yards and three touchdowns in his three-year career and also has 51 kickoff returns for 1,225 yards.