The Saskatchewan Roughriders officially hired Jason Maas as offensive coordinator on Friday and extended the contract of defensive coordinator Jason Shivers.

Both Maas and Shivers will have their contracts run through the 2021 season.

Mass, who spent last season as head coach of the Edmonton Eskimos, was fired by Edmonton last month after four seasons with the team. The Eskimos posted a 8-10 regular season record in 2019 before losing to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East Final.

Shivers is coming off his first season as defensive coordinator of the Roughriders. The Riders defence allowed the fewest offensive touchdowns and the fewest yards of net offence and made the most sacks in the CFL.