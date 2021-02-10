The Saskatchewan Roughriders are bringing back a hometown-favourite.

National punter Jon Ryan is returning to the Riders for the 2021 season after having initially signed with his hometown club in 2019.

Ryan made his return to the CFL following a 12-year hiatus.

Ryan, 39, played in all 18 games of the 2019 season, making 107 punts for 5,222 yards and a 48.8 yards per punt average.

In 2014, the punter won a Super Bowl as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.