The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Monday that the team and starting quarterback Cody Fajardo have agreed to a restructured contract for the upcoming season.

“Cody has always been the definition of a team player, and this is just another example of that,” said Vice President of Football Operations Jeremy O’Day in a statement. “His leadership both on and off the field has been a large part of our success, and we appreciate his team-first mentality as we head into the 2022 season.”

Fajardo joined the Riders in 2019, signed a two-year contract extension in October that year and extended his deal through 2022 last January.

Last season, he led the team to a 9-5 record and the club’s first home playoff win in Mosaic Stadium. He threw for 2,970 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 468 yards and four rushing touchdowns.