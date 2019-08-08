Is there any argument against Hughes as the CFL's best defensive player?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have placed defensive lineman A.C. Leonard on the six-game injured list after the 27-year-old suffered an undisclosed injury at practice on Tuesday.

Leonard has 14 tackles, including four sacks, over seven games in his return to Regina this season after playing last year in the nation's capital with the Ottawa Redblacks. The Tennessee State product played the 2017 and 2016 seasons with the Roughriders.

With defensive tackle Micah Johnson and defensive lineman Zack Evans slated to miss Friday's Week 9 matchup against the Montreal Alouettes, the Riders signed lineman Jeremy Faulk on Wednesday night and he was on the team's depth chart for the game.

Despite not practicing all week, it appears Shaq Evans will get the start against the Als.



