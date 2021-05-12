Greeny has a bold prediction on who can win the NFC East

Saskatchewan Roughriders 2021 CFL Draft pick Logan Bandy will work out for the Washington Football Team on Thursday, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

#Riders draft picks Nelson Lokombo & Logan Bandy are headed to DC to work out for #WFT tomorrow, ahead of the team’s mini-camp that begins on Friday. They could still earn mini-camp invites. Teams are only allowed to bring in max 5 undrafted/signed players to mini camps this year — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 12, 2021

Bandy's workout comes ahead of Washington's mini-camp that begins on Friday. If the offensive lineman has a successful workout on Thursday and earns an invite to Washington's mini-camp, he will be only one of five undrafted or signed rookies that the team is allowed to bring in for camp this season.

Bandy was drafted by the Roughriders in the fifth round (38th overall) of the 2021 draft. He played 23 games for the University of Calgary.