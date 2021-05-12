Saskatchewan Roughriders 2021 CFL Draft pick Logan Bandy will work out for the Washington Football Team on Thursday, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Bandy's workout comes ahead of Washington's mini-camp that begins on Friday. If the offensive lineman has a successful workout on Thursday and earns an invite to Washington's mini-camp, he will be only one of five undrafted or signed rookies that the team is allowed to bring in for camp this season. 

Bandy was drafted by the Roughriders in the fifth round (38th overall) of the 2021 draft. He played 23 games for the University of Calgary.