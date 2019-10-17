Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive tackle Micah Johnson will miss Friday's game against the BC Lions.

Johnson was placed on the one-game injured list with a reported ankle injury. Charbel Dabire will take Johnson's spot in the starting lineup.

In his first season in Saskatchewan, the 31-year-old Johnson has recorded 22 tackles and four sacks in 13 games.

Dabire is in his first season in the CFL and has five tackles and one sack in nine games with the Roughriders.