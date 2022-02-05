The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed star receiver Duke Williams to a one-year contract for the 2022 season, according to TSN's Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The deal is worth $260,000 and sends Williams to the top of the CFL receiver market.

Duke Williams rockets to the top of the @CFL receiver market with a deal for $260k, hard, for 2022. #CFL #Riders — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 5, 2022

Williams recorded 26 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns in six games, including the playoffs, averaging 17.1 yards per catch.

In 2018 he had 88 receptions for a league-leading 1,579 yards and 11 touchdowns in 18 games.