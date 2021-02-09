Veteran defensive tackle Micah Johnson is expected to return to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on a one-year deal when free agency opens on Tuesday, according TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Pending free agent DL @yours_truly4 (Micah Johnson) is expected to sign a one-year deal with @sskroughriders today after the opening of free agency at 12 pm ET. #CFLFA #Riders — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 9, 2021

Johnson spent the 2019 season with the Roughriders after six seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. The 32-year-old finished 2019 with 26 tackles and four sacks in 15 games.

In 96 career regular-season games in the CFL, Johnson has 184 tackles and 45 sacks.

The three-time CFL All-Star (2016-18) signed with the BC Lions ahead of the 2020 season before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.