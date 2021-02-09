1h ago
Riders expected to re-sign DT Johnson
TSN.ca Staff
Veteran defensive tackle Micah Johnson is expected to return to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on a one-year deal when free agency opens on Tuesday, according TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.
Johnson spent the 2019 season with the Roughriders after six seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. The 32-year-old finished 2019 with 26 tackles and four sacks in 15 games.
In 96 career regular-season games in the CFL, Johnson has 184 tackles and 45 sacks.
The three-time CFL All-Star (2016-18) signed with the BC Lions ahead of the 2020 season before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.