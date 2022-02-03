The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Larry Dean to a contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

Unfinished business.



🇺🇸 LB, Larry Dean is back for another year with the Green & White. — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) February 3, 2022

Dean, 33, has played 72 games during his five-ear CFL career. He has recorded 365 defensive tackles, six sacks, three interceptions, five forced fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.

Dean signed with the Riders during 2021 but sustained an injury that kept him from playing. Dean is a three-time divisional all-star (2017-2019) and was a nominee for the East Divisions' Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2018.

Prior to signing in Saskatchewan, Dean played with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Elks.