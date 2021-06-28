Paxton Lynch is headed north.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of the former Denver Broncos quarterback on Monday.

A product of Memphis, the 27-year-old Lynch appeared in 24 games for the Broncos over two seasons after having been taken with the 26th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Lynch threw for 792 yards on 79-for-128 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

After being cut by the Bronco in 2018, Lynch spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers, but did not see any game action.

The native of San Antonio joins a Riders team that also has quarterbacks Cody Fajardo, Luke Falk, Mason Fine, Tom Flacco and Isaac Harker under contract.

The Roughriders open up their 2021 season on August 6 at home to the BC Lions.