Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo was not at practice Thursday. Head coach Craig Dickenson said he pulled a muscle in his back, according to multiple reports.

Fajardo reportedly pulled the muscle on Wednesday and his status for Saturday's game against the Edmonton Eskimos is to be determined.

The Roughriders are in the driver's seat to clinch the West Division. If Saskatchewan beats the Eskimos on Saturday, or the Calgary Stampeders lose to the BC Lions Saturday, the Roughriders would earn a bye into the Western Final.

Fajardo has been the Roughriders' starting quarterback since taking over for an injured Zach Collaros in Week 1 of the regular season.

In 17 games for the Roughriders this season, the 27-year-old has thrown for 4,302 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Isaac Harker and Bryan Bennett took reps with the Roughriders' offence Thursday.