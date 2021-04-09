James Franklin is hanging up his cleats.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Friday that the 29-year-old quarterback has retired.

BREAKING: QB James Franklin has announced that he's retiring from the CFL. pic.twitter.com/pQbDAqukVF — CFL (@CFL) April 9, 2021

A native of Oklahoma City, Franklin won the 103rd Grey Cup in 2015 as a member of Edmonton.

Franklin never actually suited up for the Riders. He signed with the team ahead of the cancelled 2020 season and re-signed with the team in January.

A product of Mizzou, Franklin spent five seasons in the league with Edmonton and the Toronto Argonauts.

He finishes his career with 4,305 yards on 378-for-573 passing with 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over 79 games played (15 starts). He added another 593 yards on the ground with 17 TDs.