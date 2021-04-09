1h ago
QB Franklin retiring from CFL
James Franklin is hanging up his cleats. The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Friday that the 29-year-old quarterback has retired.
TSN.ca Staff
BREAKING: QB James Franklin has announced that he's retiring from the CFL. pic.twitter.com/pQbDAqukVF— CFL (@CFL) April 9, 2021
A native of Oklahoma City, Franklin won the 103rd Grey Cup in 2015 as a member of Edmonton.
Franklin never actually suited up for the Riders. He signed with the team ahead of the cancelled 2020 season and re-signed with the team in January.
A product of Mizzou, Franklin spent five seasons in the league with Edmonton and the Toronto Argonauts.
He finishes his career with 4,305 yards on 378-for-573 passing with 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions over 79 games played (15 starts). He added another 593 yards on the ground with 17 TDs.