The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed wide receiver Rashard Davis, the team announced on Thursday.

The 25-year-old wide receiver signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 as an undrafted free agent and spent time in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tennessee Titans.

He appeared in one regular season game with the Titans in 2019, with one reception for 16 yards and two punts returns. He also appeared in one playoff game for the Titans against the New England Patriots.

Davis will be added to the Roughriders' suspended list once he completes his COVID-19 quarantine.