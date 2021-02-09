TSN.ca Staff with files from The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan Roughriders re-signed veteran defensive tackle Micah Johnson and signed linebacker Larry Dean on Tuesday.

Johnson spent the 2019 season with the Roughriders after six seasons with the Calgary Stampeders. The 32-year-old finished 2019 with 26 tackles and four sacks in 15 games.

In 96 career regular-season games in the CFL, Johnson has 184 tackles and 45 sacks.

The three-time CFL All-Star (2016-18) signed with the BC Lions ahead of the 2020 season before the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dean, a 2019 West Division All-Star, spent 2019 with the Edmonton Football Team after starting his CFL career in Hamilton, playing three seasons with the Tiger-Cats. He finished the season with 86 tackles and a sack.

Dean, who was named an East Division All-Star his final two seasons with the Tiger-Cats, has 365 tackles, six sacks and three interceptions in his four CFL seasons.

In other moves on Tuesday, Saskatchewan signed offensive lineman Evan Johnson, a Regina native who played collegiately at the University of Saskatchewan. Johnson spent three seasons with Ottawa.

The club also signed twins Jordan and Justin Herdman-Reed, Winnipeg-born linebackers who played together at Simon Fraser. Justin Herdman-Reed signed with Hamilton last year while Jordan Herdman-Reed spent three seasons with B.C.