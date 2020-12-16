The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian defensive back Mike Edem and long snapper Jorgen Hus to one-year contract extensions, the team announced Wednesday.

Both players were eligible to be free agents on Feb. 9, 2021.

Edem, who was named a West-Division All-Star in 2019, is entering his fourth season with the Roughriders. He played in all 18 regular season games, plus the West Final, amassing 69 tackles, seven special teams tackles, three sacks and one forced fumbles en route to achieving a career-best season.

Edem was selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the first round (3rd overall) of the 2013 CFL Draft. He spent the first three seasons of his career in Montreal before being acquired by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in October of 2015. The defensive back spent the 2016 campaign with the B.C. Lions before joining the Saskatchewan via trade in the spring of 2017.

Over the course of his seven seasons in the CFL, Edem has collected 239 defensive tackles, 57 special-teams tackles, eight interceptions and eight quarterback sacks. He was also named an East Division All-Star in 2013.

Hus has spent his entire five previous seasons in the CFL with the Roughriders. He owns 15 career special teams tackles and one defensive tackle. He is entering his sixth CFL season, all of which have been with the Riders.

The 31-year-old Hus was originally elected by the Edmonton Eskimos in the 2013 draft, but Saskatchewan acquired his rights prior to his 2015 signing.