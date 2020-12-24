REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed star wide receiver Shaq Evans to a one-year contract extension.

The six-foot-one, 210-pound Evans was fourth in the league with 1,334 receiving yards on 72 receptions with five touchdowns last year. He led the league with 15 receptions of 30 yards or more in his sophomore season.

In 2018, Evans had 785 yards on 50 receptions.

A fourth-round pick of the Jets in the 2014 NFL draft, Evans spent time with New York, Dallas, New England and Jacksonville before coming to the CFL.