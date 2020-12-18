The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Friday they have released veteran Canadian defensive lineman Zack Evans.

Evans appeared in 11 games with the Roughriders in 2019, recording four tackles and one sack.

“We want to thank Zack for all his efforts while he played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders,” VP of Football Ops Jeremy O’Day said. “Not only did he represent the Green and White with pride on the field, but he also went above and beyond to give back to the province he grew up in. We wish him all the best going forward.”

The Regina native has spent four of his eight seasons in the CFL with his hometown team. The 30-year-old also spent four seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks.

In 115 career regular season games in the CFL, Evans has 101 tackles and 24 sacks.