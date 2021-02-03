The Saskatchewan Roughriders released six-time CFL All-Star Charleston Hughes on Wednesday.

The defensive end will become a free agent on Feb. 9.

The 37-year-old recorded 50 tackles and 16 sacks over 17 games with the Riders in 2019, his second season in Regina.

“After ongoing negotiations that took place over the last several weeks, we were unable to come to an agreement with Charleston,” said Vice President of Football Operations Jeremy O’Day. “While we are disappointed, we want to thank Charleston for his dedication to the Riders and to the Saskatchewan community during his time with the Club.”

Hughes joined the Roughriders after spending the first 10 years of his career with the Calgary Stampeders.

The American won two Grey Cup with the Stamps (2008, 2014) and is a four-time CFL sack leader.

Over 181 career games in the CFL, Hughes has 457 tackles and 130 sacks.