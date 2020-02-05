Bethel-Thompson: 'I am the starter of the Toronto Argonauts as I see it right now'

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Wednesday the release of veteran American running back Marcus Thigpen.

The 33-year-old, who spent the past three seasons with Saskatchewan, served as a backup running back for the Roughriders in 2019 in addition to fielding return duties for the team on special teams. Thigpen recorded 201 rushing yards and three touchdowns last season while adding another 161 yards and a touchdown receiving. He added another 398 yards off of punt returns and 242 yards and a touchdown from his kick returns.

Despite free agency in the CFL opening on Feb. 12, Thigpen, who is entering his seventh season in the CFL, can sign with any team before the start of the period because he was released.