Roughriders WR Evans exits game vs. Alouettes, will not return

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Shaq Evans has exited Week 3's game against the Montreal Alouettes with an ankle injury and will not return, according to TSN's John Lu.

Evans, 31, appeared to sustain the injury in the first quarter when he landed awkwardly after completing his only reception of the game.

Evans has 10 receptions for 185 receiving yards with no touchdowns in three games this season.

Additionally, linebacker Nigel Harris also left Thursday's game against the Alouettes and will not return with an upper-body injury.