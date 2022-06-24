Roughriders' Evans out minimum 6-8 weeks with fractured ankle

Up Next

Up Next

How could loss of Shaq Evans impact Riders?

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Shaq Evans suffered a fractured ankle in Thursday’s loss to the Montreal Alouettes, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji.

Evans is expected to miss a minimum of six-to-eight weeks with the injury.

Tough break for Shaq Evans & the #Riders. X-rays show a fractured ankle. Will be out min 6-8 weeks. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports @TSN_Edge — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 25, 2022

The 31-year-old caught one pass for 12 yards in the 37-13 loss, before leaving the game.

Evans has 10 receptions for 185 yards during the 2022 season.

The Inglewood, California native is in his fourth season with the Roughriders and has 157 career receptions with five touchdowns in 45 games.