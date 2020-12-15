The Grey Cup can provide the blueprint for the unity society needs

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national offensive lineman Braden Schram and global wide receiver Max Zimmermann, the team announced Tuesday.

Schram is entering his third season with the Roughriders. He played in 10 regular-season games for Saskatchewan in 2019, and played a part in the team's offensive line only surrendering 37 sacks that season.

Schram was originally selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second round (13th overall) of the 2017 CFL Draft and signed with the Roughriders in July 2018. He was eligible to become a free agent on February 9, 2021.

Zimmermann, 26, joined the Roughriders in 2019 after being selected by the Roughriders sixth overall in the 2019 European Draft. During the 2019 season, the German native dressed for one game with the club and spent the remainder of the season on its practice roster.

Additionally, the Roughriders announced that American defensive linemen Demetrius Harris and Cory Thomas have opted back into their contracts for the 2021 season.