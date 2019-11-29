Up Next

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian defensive lineman Makana Henry to a two-year contract extension.

Henry played in all 18 games for the Roughriders last season, making 11 starts. He recorded 26 defensive tackles and three quarterback sacks.

He will enter his fifth CFL season after initially joining the Roughriders in 2016.

Prior to signing with Saskatchewan, Henry played three seasons of junior football with the Burlington Braves.