The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced Thursday the team has sign two-time CFL All-Star defensive back Ed Gainey to a one-year contract extension.

Gainey, 29, was named a CFL All-Star after the 2017 and 2018 season, and was the Roughriders' nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2017 after finishing the season 48 tackles and 10 interceptions.

The Appalachian State product played in all 18 games for the Roughriders last season, finishing with 56 tackles and two interceptions.

Gainey will be entering his fifth season with the Roughriders and ninth in the CFL after also playing for the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Gainey has 272 tackles and 20 interceptions in 114 career regular season games in the CFL.